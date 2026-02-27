Raj Budget 2026–27 to be passed today; Appropriation Bill to be taken up for discussion

Jaipur, Feb 27 (IANS) The Rajasthan Assembly is set to pass the state Budget for the financial year 2026–27 on Friday evening, with several fresh announcements expected during the concluding debate.

The Appropriation Bill will be taken up for discussion after Zero Hour and debated throughout the day in the Assembly.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma will reply to the Budget debate at 5 pm, following an address by Leader of the Opposition Tika Ram Jully.

During his reply, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is expected to make multiple announcements, including regarding fresh government job openings and district-wise development projects.

Sources indicate that sectors not covered in the main Budget speech may receive attention today.

New roads, bridges, and rural infrastructure projects are likely to be announced by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to address local development demands.

With civic body and panchayat elections approaching, the Rajasthan government may also introduce village and city-focussed schemes.

The passage of the Budget nearly a month before the new financial year begins is expected to give various government departments adequate time to initiate preparatory work and ensure timely implementation of the proposed schemes.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress party is likely to raise the issue of its MLA allegedly being prevented from speaking in the House by the Speaker.

On February 26, during the debate on demands for grants, Congress MLA Shravan Kumar was stopped by the Speaker, triggering a major uproar in the House.

The Congress party subsequently boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly that evening.

At a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party on Friday, leaders have formulated their strategy in the CLP meeting and decided to raise the issue again in the House.

Another heated exchange in the Assembly is expected, said party workers.

--IANS

arc/rad