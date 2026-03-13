Raising 'solar workforce': J&K's ITI Rajouri begins 3-month training program for 'solar technicians'

Jammu, March 11 (IANS) In a move to strengthening skill development and promoting self-employment among educated unemployed youth, the Employment Department in Jammu and Kashmir has started a three-month Solar Technician training programme, in collaboration with the ITI Rajouri.

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The initiative, designed to equip local youth with technical skills in the fast-growing renewable energy sector, hopes to open new opportunities and windows of employment.

During the training programme, participants are being taught fundamentals of solar technology, including the manufacturing process of solar panels, installation techniques, troubleshooting, repair, and maintenance of solar systems.

The course includes both theoretical classes and practical sessions so that trainees can gain proper technical understanding along with hands-on field experience.

Officials from the department said that the solar energy sector is expanding rapidly across the country and there is a growing demand for trained solar technicians.

By providing specialised training, the department aims to prepare youth to take advantage of opportunities in the renewable energy industry and encourage them to become self-reliant.

Upon successful completion of the three-month course, trainees will be awarded a certificate or diploma which can help them secure jobs in solar companies or enable them to start their own work in the field.

The course covers solar panel manufacturing, installation and maintenance with practical training.

The department will also provide Rs 3000 to each trainee through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) in their bank accounts after completion of the training.

Yuva scheme Ujwal Mahajan (Principal ITI Rajouri), said, "Once the students are trained, they themselves become a skilled workforce and prove useful both for themselves and for society. Today's era is the era of solar energy. If you look around, whether in societies or even in the government sector, the focus is on solar power. The government is also placing strong emphasis on solar energy."

The trained youth will be linked with the Mission Yuva scheme, through which they can avail financial assistance and loan facilities to establish their own solar-related businesses.

The initiative is expected to empower youth with sustainable livelihood opportunities while also promoting the use of clean and renewable energy in the region.

--IANS

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