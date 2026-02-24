Raising issues through protest not a crime: Opposition after Youth Congress President's arrest

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) With a Delhi court sending Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib to four days of police custody following his arrest in connection with the shirtless protest held during the India AI Impact Summit, Opposition leaders on Tuesday criticised the move, stating that raising issues through protest is not a crime.

Read More

Speaking to reporters, Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala said: "If a government betrays the nation’s interests in trade agreements, exposing it on every forum is not a crime. Every Congress member and citizen should do this repeatedly. If opposing the government in democratic and peaceful ways, as done by our Youth Congress colleagues, is considered a crime, then we accept it and will continue."

"What crime have our Youth Congress members or Uday Bhanu committed? Raising issues through protest is not a crime. In a democracy, opposing a government that compromises national interests cannot be deemed undemocratic. Our Youth Congress members have done exactly that."

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, of the AAP, said: "Today, the democracy in this country is in danger. The BJP is having such a government, which is a danger to democracy. They want to end the democracy of the country. They come with One Nation, One Election. I think B.R. Ambedkar had made such a Constitution which gives social justice for everyone, gives economic justice to all. But, the BJP government is trying to end the Constitution."

Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat said: "The way the National President of the Youth Congress has been arrested and is being sent on remand is, in itself, a very concerning aspect. This is an attack on the freedom of expression."

RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha said: "He has not just been arrested. News has been planted claiming that he was the mastermind. It was a protest, and I have studied the history carefully. From 1952 till now, I have looked at where and when protests have taken place. You couldn’t find the mastermind of the Red Fort incident, you couldn’t find the mastermind of Pahalgam, and in the case of Pulwama, nothing was ever clearly established. But now, suddenly, you have found a mastermind for a small protest at the AI Summit. I have written a lot about this. However, I believe the government should revisit this issue."

RJD MLA Bhai Virendra said: "There is no mastermind behind it. Protests take place according to the situation, and every party functions based on its own policies. Whatever happened there, I support it, and the Congress did nothing wrong."

Bihar Minister Ashok Choudhary said: “That will have to be seen in court. If he was not present at the protest, it is not necessary that the Youth Congress President was directly involved. Sometimes, certain individuals make decisions on their own. However, being the Youth Congress President, it is his responsibility to control his organisation. The protest at the AI Summit was extremely objectionable and inappropriate, and it was not in the interest of the country. It was an attempt to tarnish the nation’s image on the global stage.”

RLM MLA Madhav Anand said: "Who would be Bhanu’s chief? You can make your own assessment. Without the approval of the Congress high command, no individual could carry out such an act. The kind of act committed has harmed the nation’s dignity and reputation, and there is a need to identify and take action against those behind it as well."

--IANS

jk/vd