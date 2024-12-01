Raipur railway division upgrades mechanised laundry plants adding passenger comfort

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Mechanized BOOT (Build On Operate and Transfer) Laundry Plant of Raipur Railway Division under South East Central Railway (SECR) upgraded its services to ensure clean and hygienic bedsheets as well as other materials in trains in a bid to provide enhanced comfort to passengers.

Complying with the set standards, the plant wash, dry, ironing and fold are being carried out at Mechanized BOOT Laundry Plant in Durg.

Detailing on the plant, Senior Coaching Depot Officer (Durg) Manish Kumar Singharoy said that the capacity of laundry plant is 8 tons. After collecting bedsheets, pillow covers and other materials from trains (referring to trains originating from Raipur division), they are brought to segregation room of the plant. Based on stain and other conditions, bedsheets and other materials are seperated and treated accordingly, he said.

After wash, the bedsheets in semi-dry condition are shifted to ironing machine. Thereafter, the plant workers fold and pack the materials to get dispatched in trains, the officer added.

Of 14 trains originating from Raipur division, Linen Service is available in 11 trains, Sinharoy said.

After from these 11 trains, the service is being offered to special trains like Astha Special, Kumbh Special and other, said the officer, adding that similarly, we help trains of other divisions in Special cases. On average basis, we offer 12000 bedsheets regularly, Sinharoy said.

Speaking about the inappropriate use of bedsheets and other materials in trains, Sinharoy said that due to misuse of bedsheets, the workers at the laundry plant have to make more efforts for removal of stains (resulting in early damaged) and burden to Railway.

If the materials provided in trains will be used properly than the rate of damage as well as complaint will be reduced, he added. (ANI)