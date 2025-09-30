Rains return to Rajasthan: Sikar flooded, Met dept warns of rains from October 6-8

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Unseasonal showers lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday morning, bringing respite from the lingering heat but also triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a yellow alert for 23 districts, including Jaipur and Alwar, valid until October 3.

In Sikar, rain returned after 22 days, beginning around 6:30 A.M. The downpour left the Fatehpur Chhatriya bus stand and Loharu bus stand inundated with nearly two feet of water, severely affecting passengers and disrupting bus movement.

Waterlogging was also reported on Nawalgarh Road, while in Srimadhopur, heavy rain between 8:30 A.M and 9:45 A.M. flooded shops near the old bus stand.

According to the district control room, 29 mm of rain was recorded in Fatehpur by morning. Ajmer, too, witnessed heavy showers, particularly in Kishangarh around 10:30 A.M., leading to water flow in the old city and adjoining colonies.

Reports from the Water Resources Department highlighted significant monsoon rainfall across the region so far, including 747 mm in Rupangarh, 748 mm in Kishangarh, 699 mm in Bandersindri, and 822 mm in the Arani subdivision.

In Dausa district, rain began in Sikrai and Mahuwa around 12:30 P.M., offering much-needed relief and boosting prospects for mustard sowing.

Bikaner recorded early morning drizzle at 5 A.M., with meteorologists predicting heavier showers in areas like Nokha and Deshnok later in the day.

Other districts, including Nagaur, Pratapgarh, Dungarpur, Jodhpur, Bundi, and Banswara, also received light to moderate rainfall since Monday night. Udaipur city, meanwhile, experienced overcast skies and a cool breeze on Tuesday, following strong winds the previous evening.

Weather experts attribute the widespread rainfall to the formation of a low-pressure system in the Arabian Sea, following a similar development in the Bay of Bengal earlier this week.

With dense cloud cover and intermittent showers forecast for the next three days, officials have urged residents to remain cautious, particularly in flood-prone and low-lying areas.

Jaipur met department director Radheshyam Sharma said, "A well-marked low-pressure area is persisting over the Kutch region, while a trough in the lower atmospheric levels remains active across northwestern Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department said today. On September 30, there is a strong possibility of rain accompanied by thundershowers in the Shekhawati region, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Jodhpur, and some areas of the Bikaner division.

"Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated locations in and around Shekhawati. Light to moderate showers, along with thunderstorms, are expected to continue in parts of the state over the next 3–4 days. Looking ahead, a new low-pressure system is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal within the next 24 hours. In addition, a western disturbance is projected to become active between October 5–8, which could lead to a significant increase in rainfall activity across Rajasthan from October 6–8."

The weather office has advised residents, especially in low-lying and flood-prone areas, to remain cautious as conditions remain favourable for heavy showers in some districts. While the rains have disrupted normal life in some towns, they have also brought much-needed relief to farmers and residents eagerly awaiting cooler weather.

--IANS

arc/rad