Rainfall lashes Gujarat, IMD says more in store

Ahmedabad, July 16 (IANS) At least 62 talukas across Gujarat recorded widespread rainfall over the past 24 hours.

Kadana in Mahisagar district recorded 3 inches of rainfall, followed by Palanpur (two inches). Additionally, seven talukas received up to one inch of rain, and light to moderate showers were reported in other areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall activity across the state, including in Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar.

According to the forecast, both North and South Gujarat are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours.

Districts such as Banaskantha, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Sabarkantha, and Narmada have already seen significant downpours. However, the intensity of rainfall is expected to reduce after July 17.

A new spell of heavy rain is anticipated from July 26 to 30, as a fresh weather system develops over the Bay of Bengal.

Experts suggest that districts including Panchmahal, Aravalli, Dahod, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Ahmedabad, and Gandhinagar could receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall during this period, and a significant shift in weather conditions is likely around July 22, with the monsoon expected to regain momentum after a brief pause.

With monsoon activity having slowed in recent days, the upcoming week may bring a fresh round of intense rainfall across several parts of the state, as per official forecasts.

In response to the forecast of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across Gujarat, the state government has stepped up its preparedness measures by placing disaster response teams on alert in vulnerable districts, particularly in North and South Gujarat.

Control rooms have been activated, and coordination with the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has been intensified to monitor rainfall and water levels in rivers and dams.

Local administrations have been instructed to identify low-lying areas, ensure evacuation plans are ready, and keep essential supplies like food, water, and medical kits available.

