Rainfall in Gujarat: 145 talukas receive showers; Umarpada records highest in 24 hours

Gandhinagar, July 29 (IANS) Rainy conditions have re-emerged across Gujarat as a fresh weather system takes shape over the Arabian Sea, triggering widespread showers across the state.

According to state data, rainfall was recorded in 145 talukas over the past 24 hours, with the highest precipitation in Umarpada (Surat district), receiving 4.92 inches.

Other areas experiencing significant rainfall include Chhota Udepur (3.23"), Bodeli (2.99"), Jambughoda (2.56"), Jetpur Pavi and Songadh (2.24" each), Garbada (2.20"), Dolwan (2.05"), and Surat (1.97").

A total of 34 talukas recorded over 1 inch of rain.

While rainfall activity remains widespread, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a decline in intensity from July 30 onwards. For today (July 29), isolated heavy rainfall is expected in Anand, Vadodara, Panchmahal, Dahod, Bharuch, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Surat, Tapi, Navsari, Dang, and Valsad districts.

Beyond that, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunder across most parts of the state till August 3.

Meanwhile, in North Gujarat, continuous heavy rains have led to rising water levels in the Sabarmati River. Due to heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas, 10,400 cusecs of water were released from Sant Sarovar dam into the river.

The district administration has issued advisories urging citizens to stay away from the dam site and riverbanks as a safety precaution.

As of July 29, 2025, Gujarat has received approximately 468.4 mm of rainfall, which is around 62 per cent of the state’s seasonal average. The distribution of rain has been uneven across districts -- Banaskantha has recorded about 85 per cent of its average rainfall, while Chhota Udepur and Surat are still below normal, with around 49 per cent and 36 per cent respectively.

Out of the 33 districts in the state, seven have received large excess rainfall, 18 are in the excess category, seven are near normal, and only one district is deficient.

The monsoon began on a strong note in June, with the state recording nearly 30 per cent of its seasonal average by the end of that month itself, marking a swift and early onset of rains in 2025.

