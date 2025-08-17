Rainfall boosts kuruvai paddy cultivation in TN delta districts, farmers eye samba crop

Chennai, Aug 17 (IANS) Barring a few areas where early kuruvai paddy is ready for harvest, the widespread rainfall over the past two weeks has provided a significant boost to kuruvai cultivation across the Cauvery delta districts.

Farmers say the showers have also created favourable conditions for the upcoming samba season.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department, short-term kuruvai paddy has been cultivated on 2.33 lakh hectares this year in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruchy. This marks a 56 per cent increase compared to last year.

Comfortable storage levels in the Mettur dam, combined with the recent rainfall, have given a strong lifeline to standing kuruvai crops.

Farmers note that the rainfall during the traditional Tamil month of Aadi has been timely. “This will help ensure a bumper harvest during the current kuruvai season,” said Kumaran Balaji, a farmer from Thanjavore.

Another farmer, R. Sukumaran of Kakkarai, termed the rains “necessary” for sustaining the crop. However, for those harvesting early varieties, the excess moisture has created challenges.

“Due to the wet fields, machines had to be operated for three extra hours to complete the harvest, which increased expenses,” said P. Vadivelu of Ammayagaram.

Meanwhile, several farmers who opted out of kuruvai cultivation in favour of samba are making use of both rainwater and canal water for transplantation.

Official estimates project that samba paddy will cover 1.23 lakh hectares in Thanjavur, 1.38 lakh hectares in Tiruvarur, and 70,000 hectares in Mayiladuthurai.

Experts have advised farmers to adopt careful sowing practices to protect the samba crop from damage during the northeast monsoon.

“Long-term varieties should be sown between August 15 and September 7, while medium-term varieties can be sown throughout September. This timing will help safeguard crops from heavy rainfall later in the year,” said P. Kalaivanan of the Senior Agro Technologists Forum.

With steady rainfall, ample dam storage, and timely guidance, farmers in the delta are optimistic about both kuruvai and samba yields this year, though rising operational costs remain a concern.

