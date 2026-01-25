Rain, winds clear Delhi’s air, AQI improves to moderate category

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) experienced a significant improvement in air quality over the weekend, thanks to rain, the highest single-day shower in January in three years, and strong winds on Saturday.

Read More

The combination of these weather events helped sweep away toxic smog and pollutants that had lingered over the region for weeks.

On Sunday morning, the capital’s AQI settled at 152, marking the first time in weeks that Delhi recorded a ‘moderate’ air quality level, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) SAMEER app at 6.05 a.m.

Earlier on Saturday, the 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 192, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category at 4 p.m. By 10 p.m., the AQI had improved further to 163, as gusty winds continued to disperse airborne pollutants.

Almost all areas of the city reported moderate air quality, though a few pockets still recorded ‘poor’ AQI levels. Only one area of Delhi, NSIT Dwarka, fell into the below 100 AQI range, indicating relatively cleaner air. Authorities said the improvement is largely attributable to the combined effects of rainfall and strong north-westerly winds that have swept across the plains.

Cold wave conditions have returned to North India, including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast minimum temperatures in the national capital to hover between 4 and 6 degrees Celsius.

Nighttime temperatures are expected to remain low until Tuesday, when the mercury may rise slightly to 8-10 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperatures over the next few days are expected to settle between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius.

The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for another spell of rain and thunderstorms in Delhi, warning residents to remain cautious. Meteorologists noted that while air quality has improved temporarily, the city may again face pollution spikes if dry conditions return after the rainfall.

With the weekend weather, Delhi breathed easier, providing a temporary respite from weeks of smog, but authorities emphasised that continued monitoring and pollution control measures remain critical to sustaining cleaner air.

--IANS

rs/dpb