Rain to continue in Rajasthan till March end, says weather department

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) The spell of storms and rainfall that began in Rajasthan last week is likely to continue until the end of March, bringing a noticeable dip in temperatures across the state.

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According to the Meteorological Department, two separate weather systems are likely to influence Rajasthan between March 26 and March 31. However, weather conditions are expected to remain clear on March 25.

Over the past 24 hours, light rainfall was recorded in several districts, including Jaipur, Hanumangarh, and Jhunjhunu. Afternoon showers were also reported from Kota, Baran, and Ajmer. In Kota, certain areas witnessed heavy rainfall during the day.

Meanwhile, regions such as Jhalawar, Baran, Sawai Madhopur, and Bundi experienced overcast skies with intermittent drizzles. On Monday morning, parts of Jaipur witnessed light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning. The city recorded 8 mm of rainfall, while Shahpura received 5 mm, and Jalsu recorded 1 mm. Cloud cover persisted throughout the day, resulting in a drop of around 3 degrees Celsius in temperature. Jaipur recorded a maximum temperature of 28.5 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 19.2 degrees.

Western districts, including Jaisalmer, Barmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, and Ganganagar, also experienced relief from heat following rainfall. Temperatures remained near normal levels across the region. In the last 24 hours, Barmer recorded the highest maximum temperature at 35.8 degrees. Other readings included Bikaner: 33 degrees Celsius, Churu: 32.4 degrees, Jaisalmer: 33.4 degrees, Jodhpur: 34.3 degrees, Ganganagar: 32.5 degrees and Udaipur: 33.5 degrees. In most western districts, temperatures stayed below normal, offering respite from rising summer heat.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre in Jaipur, the weather will remain clear till Wednesday. Thereafter, light rainfall is likely in eastern and northern Rajasthan due to consecutive Western Disturbances.

Another strong Western Disturbance between March 29 and 31 may bring thunderstorms and rainfall to the northwestern and northeastern parts of the state. However, on March 26 and 27, Jaipur, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur are likely to experience dusty winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, along with isolated rainfall accompanied by thunder.

Overall, Rajasthan is set to experience continued weather fluctuations, with intermittent rain and relatively cooler conditions prevailing through the end of March.

--IANS

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