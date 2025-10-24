Rain, thunderstorms forecast across Gujarat next week

Ahmedabad, Oct 24 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for Gujarat, predicting light to moderate rainfall over the next seven days, with the intensity of showers expected to increase within the next 48 hours.

It has also forecast thunderstorms for the next four days, particularly across the southern and coastal regions of the state.

According to the IMD, South Gujarat districts, including Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, and adjoining parts of Maharashtra, are likely to witness light to moderate rain or drizzle accompanied by thundershowers.

The weather department further noted that this rainfall activity could extend to the Union Territories of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli, while most other districts in Gujarat are expected to experience dry conditions with no significant temperature fluctuations.

With rain and thunder predicted over Gujarat and Saurashtra, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea due to potentially rough weather conditions. In Ahmedabad, the weather is expected to remain cloudy over the coming days.

On Saturday, light to moderate rainfall is forecast in Surat, Dang, Tapi, Navsari, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, and Daman, as well as in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath, and Diu in Saurashtra. The rainfall is expected to expand in coverage on Sunday, affecting Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, and the surrounding districts.

By Monday, several parts of central and southern Gujarat - including Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Dang, Tapi, and Navsari, along with Junagadh, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gir-Somnath, Diu, Daman, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli - may experience light to moderate rain as the unseasonal weather spell continues across the state.

Gujarat has recorded close to 90 per cent of its long-period average (LPA) rainfall by the end of August, with the total seasonal rainfall at around 792.93 mm against a normal of below 882 mm. Across regions, the percentages vary: South Gujarat stands at 93.7 per cent of normal, East-Central at about 88.6 per cent, Saurashtra at 84.3 per cent, and Kutch at 85.1 per cent.

By early September, some data suggest the statewide average had climbed above 100 per cent of LPA -- for example, 102.89 per cent as of a certain date, with South Gujarat around 108 per cent, North Gujarat at 107 per cent, and Saurashtra at 91 per cent.

