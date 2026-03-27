Rain, thunderstorm likely in MP’s several districts; temperature soars

Bhopal, March 27 (IANS) The Bhopal centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in several districts in Madhya Pradesh, including Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Satna, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Panna, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, and Niwari.

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Gusty winds of 30–40 km/h are also expected in these areas. The rest of the state is likely to remain dry.

The IMD Bhopal centre authorities have issued advisories urging residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid sheltering under trees, and unplug electrical devices to minimise risks from lightning. Farmers have been advised to postpone irrigation, fertiliser application, and pesticide spraying during this period, and to protect harvested crops and livestock from sudden weather changes.

The IMD centre has also reported dry weather across Madhya Pradesh over the past 24 hours, with a heatwave prevailing in Narmadapuram.

Temperatures have remained above normal in several divisions, including Bhopal, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal, and Jabalpur, where maximums were 1.7 degrees Celsius to 2.7 degree C higher than average. The highest maximum temperature in the state was recorded at 41.6 degree C in Narmadapuram, while the lowest minimum was 14.2 degree C in Pachmarhi (Narmadapuram district).

Other hot spots included Ratlam (39.6 degree C), Vidisha (39.1 degree C), and Berasia in Bhopal (39.0 degree C). In contrast, hill stations such as Pachmarhi and Amarkantak remained relatively cooler, with maximums around 32.4 degree C and 32.5 degree C respectively.

Minimum temperatures also showed a notable rise, particularly in Bhopal and Gwalior divisions, where they increased by 2.3 degree C to 3.0 degrees Celsius. Cities like Kannod (24.9 degree C) and Prithvipur (23.5 degree C) reported the highest night-time temperatures, while cooler conditions prevailed in Pachmarhi and Karoundi (Katni).

In Bhopal, the forecast for March 28 indicates mainly clear skies with maximum and minimum temperatures expected around 38 degrees C and 20 degrees C, respectively, accompanied by light winds at 12–14 km/h.

With summer intensifying, the IMD has emphasised the importance of hydration and caution during outdoor activities, while reminding citizens to remain alert to official weather updates.

--IANS

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