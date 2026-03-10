Rain likely in southern TN coastal districts till Sunday: Weather dept

Chennai, March 10 (IANS) Light to moderate rainfall is expected in several coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu until Sunday due to a low-pressure system prevailing in the atmosphere, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Read More

Officials said the weather disturbance currently extends from southern Tamil Nadu to coastal Karnataka, creating favourable conditions for rain in parts of the State’s southern coastal belt.

The system is expected to influence weather patterns in the region over the next few days. As a result, districts such as Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi are likely to experience intermittent rainfall beginning today and continuing until Sunday.

Meteorologists said the rainfall is expected to be generally light in intensity, though occasional moderate showers cannot be ruled out in some places depending on local atmospheric conditions.

The IMD said the rain-bearing system is likely to bring relief from the prevailing dry weather conditions in these coastal districts, while most of the interior parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to remain largely dry during the same period.

Weather officials noted that the atmospheric circulation associated with the low-pressure area has increased moisture inflow from the sea, particularly affecting districts located along the southern coastline.

These regions are, therefore, likely to witness cloudy skies and scattered showers over the coming days.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has also predicted a slight rise in night temperatures across Tamil Nadu and the Karaikal region. Minimum temperatures are expected to increase by around 2 degrees Celsius compared with the seasonal average, reflecting a mild warming trend during night hours.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days. However, no significant rainfall activity has been forecast for the city.

The maximum temperature in the State capital is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, which is considered normal for this time of the year.

Meteorologists said the evolving weather system is being closely monitored and any changes in intensity or rainfall pattern will be communicated through regular forecasts and advisories.

Residents in southern coastal districts have been advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins, particularly fishermen and coastal communities who may experience changing sea and wind conditions during the period of atmospheric instability.

The IMD will continue to monitor the development of the system and provide updated forecasts as necessary.

--IANS

aal/rad