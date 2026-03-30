Rain lashes parts of Rajasthan; Met dept sounds orange, yellow alert

Jaipur, March 30 (IANS) Rain, hailstorms, and dust storms lashed several parts of Rajasthan on Monday, owing to the impact of an active Western Disturbance.

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Kota witnessed intense rainfall accompanied by hailstorms during the afternoon.

Rainfall activity was also recorded in Ajmer, Sri Ganganagar, Bikaner, Hanumangarh, Churu, and Nagaur districts. Jaisalmer experienced a dust storm, while cloud cover persists over several regions, including Jaipur and Jodhpur.

The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for four districts, including Bundi, Kota, Alwar and Bharatpur and a yellow alert for 12 districts, including Jaipur, Dausa, Hanumangarh, Jhalawad, Bhilwara and others, warning of thunderstorms, rainfall, and strong winds. Dust storms are also likely in isolated areas.

Met officials said that a cyclonic circulation system has developed over western Rajasthan and adjoining areas under the influence of the Western Disturbance.

As a result, parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions are likely to witness thunderstorms, dust storms (with wind speeds of 40–50 km/h), and light to moderate rainfall.

On Tuesday, isolated light to moderate rainfall is expected in parts of the Shekhawati region, as well as Jaipur, Bharatpur, and Kota divisions. While on April 1–2, the weather is expected to remain largely dry, with chances of isolated drizzle or thunderstorms, and from April 3–5, a new Western Disturbance may become active, potentially leading to another spell of rain and storm activity across the state.

Farmers are advised to take necessary precautions to safeguard crops and produce to cover or shift harvest-ready crops from open fields and protect grains and commodities stored in mandis and open areas from potential rain damage.

The ongoing weather activity is likely to bring temporary relief from rising temperatures but may also cause localised disruptions. Residents are advised to remain alert and follow official advisories during this period, said officials.

--IANS

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