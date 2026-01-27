Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, temperatures drop

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The Delhi-NCR region experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday morning, bringing a new wave of winter chill to the area.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a yellow alert for the city due to the effects of a Western Disturbance in the region.

As per the IMD, one or two instances of light rain along with thunderstorms/lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 km/h are expected during the forenoon, with more spells anticipated from afternoon into the evening.

The sky is forecasted to remain mostly cloudy for the next seven days, except on January 29 and 31, when there may be partial cloudiness. Shallow to moderate fog is also predicted during the morning hours from January 28 to February 2.

Meanwhile, after a brief spell of cleaner air, pollution levels have worsened again, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 281, placing it in the 'poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), several areas in the national capital recorded alarming pollution levels. Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 368, followed by Rohini at 370, Bawana at 344, Sonia Vihar at 337, Chandni Chowk at 325, DTU at 322, ITO at 321, Patparganj at 317, Dwarka Sector-8 at 314, North Campus at 291, and Narela at 288.

Earlier, Delhi witnessed a marked improvement in air quality after winter rain on Sunday. The AQI was recorded at 150, placing it in the 'moderate' category, according to the CPCB. While the rainfall added to the city's chilly conditions, it provided much-needed relief from persistent pollution levels.

On Monday, temperatures continued to rise gradually, while the 24-hour average AQI settled at 241, remaining in the 'poor' category. The weather department has warned of rain, thunderstorms, lightning and hail on Tuesday, with wind speeds expected to reach 40-50 kmph and gusts up to 60 kmph.

Temperatures across Delhi on Monday evening showed mixed trends, with relatively warmer days but persistently cold nights.

As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

