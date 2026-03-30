Rain in parts of TN, temperature likely to dip: Weather department

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has forecast a possibility of rainfall in several parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days, bringing potential relief from the prevailing heat in parts of the state.

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According to an official press release issued on Monday, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is likely to occur at isolated places in the Western Ghats districts on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department further indicated that light rainfall is also expected at one or two places along the coastal districts of southern Tamil Nadu during the same period.

These conditions are attributed to evolving atmospheric factors influencing the southern peninsula, which could trigger localised precipitation, particularly in hilly and coastal regions.

Looking ahead, the forecast suggests that on April 1 and 2, light rainfall is likely to continue at isolated locations across both the Western Ghats districts and the southern coastal regions of Tamil Nadu.

While the rainfall activity is not expected to be widespread, it could provide intermittent relief in select areas experiencing rising temperatures.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the coming days. The maximum temperature in the city is likely to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, reflecting typical summer conditions, though slightly moderated by cloud cover.

The presence of partial cloudiness may also contribute to marginal variations in daytime heat.

Meanwhile, the weather department has noted a gradual decline in maximum temperatures across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal regions.

The maximum temperature is expected to decrease by up to 3 degrees Celsius in some places by April 2. This anticipated dip in temperature is likely to be gradual and region-specific, influenced by cloud formation and localised weather changes.

Authorities have not issued any severe weather warnings, but residents in areas prone to thunderstorms have been advised to remain cautious, particularly during lightning activity.

Overall, the forecast points to a mix of mild rainfall and slight cooling, offering some respite as the state transitions deeper into the summer season.

--IANS

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