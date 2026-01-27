Rain, hailstorms strike several districts of MP

Bhopal, Jan 27 (IANS) Rain and hailstorms struck several districts of central Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening, leaving farmers deeply worried about crop damage.

Areas including Sehore, Agar Malwa, Shajapur, Gwalior, and Ujjain witnessed sudden weather changes, with Sehore, Ashta, Jawer, Mehatwada, and Shyampur recording heavy rainfall, reports said.

Bhopal also received thunderstorms and rain during evening hours.

In Jawer and Hingoni villages, hailstones the size of chickpeas fell, covering roads with a white blanket and flattening standing wheat and gram crops.

Farmers fear significant financial losses as the wheat crop, already in bloom, has been battered by strong winds and hail, raising the risk of grain shedding.

In Jawer, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds lasted for nearly 20 minutes, while hailstorms continued for about five minutes, creating chaos in the region. The impact was most severe on wheat fields, where crops were flattened.

Farmers expressed concern that if the weather does not improve soon, losses could escalate further. Power supply was also disrupted in several areas due to the storm, causing inconvenience to residents.

The sudden spell of rain has compounded difficulties for farmers who were already grappling with cold conditions. Instead of relief, the state is expected to face more trouble as another round of rain is forecast.

The Meteorological Department had on Monday issued warnings for 28 districts, including Bhopal and Gwalior, citing active cyclonic circulation over Haryana and an associated trough line.

Officials said the system will affect Madhya Pradesh for the next two days, keeping skies cloudy and bringing light to moderate rainfall in many districts.

Meteorologists added that the fresh spell of rain will intensify the cold, with dense fog and chilly winds persisting across the state.

For farmers, the timing of the hailstorm is particularly damaging, as crops are at a critical stage of growth.

--IANS

sktr/dan