Rain, hailstorm alert across Rajasthan as fresh weather system turns active

Jaipur, March 28 (IANS) A fresh weather system is set to become active across Rajasthan from Saturday, bringing widespread impact across all districts. Over the coming days, the state is likely to witness overcast skies, rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms.

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On March 28, there is a possibility of scattered dust storms and light rainfall during the afternoon hours in parts of the Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions, as well as the Shekhawati region of western Rajasthan.

From March 29 to 31, when the impact of the Western Disturbance is expected to peak, several regions may experience intense thunderstorms, dust storms with wind speeds of 40-50 km/h, and scattered light to moderate rainfall. The affected areas are likely to include the Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Udaipur, and Kota divisions.

During the first week of April, under the influence of successive Western Disturbances, there is a continued possibility of scattered light rainfall in the western and northern parts of the state.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ for rain in seven districts on March 28, along with an advisory for farmers. Temperatures across the state are expected to remain under control during the first week of April.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, weather conditions remained clear across Rajasthan, with most cities witnessing strong sunshine. Major cities, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Udaipur, Kota, Ajmer, and Bikaner, recorded bright conditions, leading to mild heat in several areas. Kota recorded the highest maximum temperature at 37.2 degrees Celsius, while Jaipur also experienced a noticeable rise in daytime temperatures due to clear skies.

The Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, has warned of intermittent rainfall, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms from March 28 to April 1, with the possibility of continued activity thereafter. Farmers have been advised to take precautionary measures to minimise crop damage and to shift harvested crops lying in fields to safer locations, protect produce stored in open mandis or outdoor areas, and ensure proper covering to avoid losses due to rain and hail.

The incoming weather system poses a significant risk to both standing and harvested crops, making precautionary steps essential.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Centre, Jaipur, Rajasthan is expected to witness a continuous spell of rain and thunderstorms until April 1. He added that successive weather systems during the first week of April are likely to keep temperatures near or below normal levels across the state.

--IANS

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