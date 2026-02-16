Rain forecast likely for TN till Feb 21 as low-pressure area builds over Bay of Bengal

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast the formation of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal by Monday, raising the possibility of rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and adjoining regions over the next few days.

In a statement, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that an upper-air cyclonic circulation currently persists over the equatorial region and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the central parts of the south Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean by Monday.

The weather system is expected to influence rainfall activity in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal till February 21.

The IMD has indicated that several districts may receive light to moderate rainfall during this period. While widespread heavy rain is not anticipated at present, meteorologists are closely monitoring the system for any signs of intensification.

According to the forecast, light to moderate showers are likely in isolated places across the state over the coming days. Coastal and northern districts, in particular, may experience cloudy skies and intermittent rain as the system develops over the Bay. In addition to rainfall, the IMD has predicted moderate mist formation in a few locations on Sunday.

Areas likely to witness misty conditions include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry. Early morning commuters in these regions have been advised to exercise caution due to reduced visibility.

Fishermen have been advised to keep track of weather updates, especially those operating in the south Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial waters, as sea conditions could change depending on the system’s evolution.

Officials said further updates would be issued as the system develops.

The formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal during this season often brings intermittent rainfall to Tamil Nadu, offering some relief from dry conditions in several districts. Residents have been advised to follow official bulletins from the Regional Meteorological Centre for the latest information on rainfall and weather advisories.

--IANS

aal/dpb