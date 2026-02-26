Rain forecast for southern TN and Western Ghats districts today

Chennai, Feb 26 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the Western Ghats districts on Thursday, owing to the presence of an atmospheric low-pressure system over the southern peninsula.

In a press release issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai, officials said the prevailing atmospheric conditions are conducive to isolated rainfall activity across select districts.

The low-pressure circulation over the southern region is expected to trigger light showers, particularly in areas located along the Western Ghats and in southern Tamil Nadu.

According to the forecast, light rain is likely to occur at one or two places in these regions today.

The Weather Department further indicated that similar conditions may persist over the next two days, with isolated light rainfall expected in parts of the Western Ghats districts tomorrow and the day after.

While widespread heavy rainfall is not anticipated at this stage, authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas, especially hilly terrains, to remain alert for brief spells of thunderstorms and gusty winds that may accompany the showers.

In Chennai, the weather is expected to remain partly cloudy for the next two days.

The IMD has predicted the possibility of light mist during the early morning hours at one or two places in the city. However, no significant rainfall has been forecast for the State capital during this period.

Daytime temperatures are likely to remain near normal levels, with moderate humidity prevailing due to cloud cover. Early morning mist may lead to slightly reduced visibility in certain pockets, particularly in suburban areas.

The IMD continues to monitor the evolving weather pattern and will issue further updates if conditions intensify. Residents are encouraged to stay informed through official bulletins and take necessary precautions during thunderstorms.

