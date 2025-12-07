Rain forecast across TN till Dec 12; fishermen warned against venturing into sea

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) Light rain is expected to continue across several parts of Tamil Nadu till December 12, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said on Sunday. The northeast monsoon has gained strength over the southern districts, bringing intermittent showers and cloudy skies to large parts of the state.

According to the RMC, Kollidam in Mayiladuthurai district and Uthuvil in Tirunelveli district recorded the highest rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday, with both places receiving 5 cm of rain. Several other locations across the southern and delta districts also witnessed scattered rainfall during the same period.

The Meteorologists attributed the prevailing weather conditions to the formation of a low-pressure area over the south Kerala coast and nearby regions.

Due to the influence of this system, light rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is likely at isolated places across the southern districts, some northern districts, Puducherry and Karaikal on Saturday. From Sunday till December 12, light to moderate rain is expected to occur at a few places across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The weather officials stated that while widespread heavy rain is not anticipated, scattered showers may persist, especially over southern and coastal districts.

For Chennai city, the RMC has forecast partly cloudy skies with the possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms at isolated locations during the day. Though no major flooding threat has been issued for the state capital, residents have been advised to remain cautious during brief spells of rain, particularly during evening and nighttime hours when thunderstorm activity may intensify.

In view of the prevailing weather system and the likelihood of strong surface winds, the RMC has issued a warning to fishermen. They have been advised not to venture into fishing operations till December 10 along the southern Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and the Kumari sea region.

Squally winds and rough sea conditions are expected in these areas, making marine activities unsafe during this period.

Officials said the continued rainfall is likely to benefit agriculture and help improve water storage levels across many districts. However, district administrations have been instructed to stay alert and take precautionary measures to prevent localised waterlogging, traffic disruption and other weather-related inconveniences.

The RMC said it would continue monitoring the evolving weather pattern and issue updates as required.

