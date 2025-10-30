Rain, fog and cold wave tighten grip in Rajasthan; yellow alert issued for 17 dists

Jaipur, Oct 30 (IANS) Persistent drizzle and fog blanketed large parts of Rajasthan on Thursday, ushering in a sharp wintry chill across several districts including Jaipur, Udaipur, Alwar, Sikar, and Karauli.

The intermittent rainfall since morning caused a significant drop in temperature, while dense fog enveloped rural and semi-urban areas, reducing visibility on key highways and affecting vehicular movement.

The Meteorological Department on Thursday issued a yellow alert for rainfall across 17 districts, warning of light to moderate showers accompanied by gusty winds in parts of the state.

According to officials, the impact of a cyclonic system over the Arabian Sea became clearly visible from Wednesday, as southern and southeastern regions of Rajasthan witnessed widespread cloud formation and intermittent showers. Jaipur remained engulfed in fog and light drizzle during the morning hours, while a biting chill swept through the city by afternoon, signalling an early onset of winter.

For the past four days, districts including Udaipur, Sikar, Pilani, Kota, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Bhilwara, Ajmer, Sirohi, Nagaur, Baran, Dungarpur, Jalore, Pali, Pratapgarh, and Alwar have reported consistent rainfall and a sharp decline in mercury levels. Sirohi recorded the lowest maximum temperature in the state at 19.4 degrees Celsius -- the lowest so far this season -- indicating a sudden and intense cold spell.

In several regions, daytime temperatures have dipped by nearly 10°C below the seasonal average. Residents in parts of southern and eastern Rajasthan were seen donning winter wear unusually early this year, with shops and tea stalls witnessing brisk business amid the chill.

The Met Department has forecast continuing rainfall in Kota, Jodhpur, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions till November 4. “Cloudy skies, light to moderate rainfall, and a further dip in night temperatures are likely to persist for the next four to five days, particularly in the Udaipur and Kota divisions,” said a senior official at the Meteorological Center in Jaipur.

Some areas may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds ranging between 20–30 kmph.

The Met Department has advised residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid taking shelter under trees, and disconnect electrical appliances as a precaution against lightning strikes. Authorities have also urged farmers to secure harvested crops and livestock, as continued rainfall may affect storage and transportation.

Officials added that the present weather pattern marks the earliest widespread cold wave in recent years, with the combination of rainfall, wind chill, and fog significantly accelerating the transition to winter across most parts of Rajasthan.

--IANS

arc/pgh