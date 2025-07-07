Rain disrupts Delhi-NCR today; traffic, flight operations hit

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) Continuous rain since early Monday hours in Delhi and other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) has significantly disrupted road traffic and flight operations.

As commuters stepped out to begin the first day of the workweek, they were met with long traffic, waterlogged roads, and delayed flights.

The impact of the rainfall was most visible on major routes such as the National Highway 48, which connects Gurugram and Delhi. Traffic moved at a snail’s pace, with congestion increasing steadily as peak rush hours began. Both carriageways, from Gurugram to Delhi and vice versa, witnessed slow-moving traffic, adding to commuters’ woes.

The Outer Ring Road, a critical artery in Delhi’s road network, saw a long queue of vehicles heading towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate, further highlighting the city's traffic gridlock. Commuters reported delays ranging from 30 minutes to over an hour on various routes.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast continued rainfall over the next few days for Delhi and surrounding regions.

According to IMD updates, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected in multiple areas, including Delhi-NCR, parts of Haryana like Gurugram, Rewari, Palwal, and Sonipat, and regions of western Uttar Pradesh such as Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Meerut.

The weather has not only disrupted road transport but has also impacted air travel.

IndiGo, one of India’s leading airlines, issued a travel advisory in the morning on the social media platform X, warning passengers of possible delays due to adverse weather conditions:

“Travel Advisory: It’s raining steadily in Delhi, and the persistent weather is affecting flight operations. Due to air traffic congestion, some flights are currently being held. Please be assured, our teams are working closely with air traffic control and will get you moving as soon as conditions allow. Before heading to the airport, please check your flight status on our website http://bit.ly/31paVKQ or on app. Also, do allow some extra travel time, roads are likely to be slow-moving. Thank you for your continued understanding,” IndiGo stated in a post.

Given the continuing weather conditions, authorities have advised commuters to plan their travel with extra time in hand, keep a check on traffic and flight updates, and avoid unnecessary travel, especially during peak hours.

--IANS

rs/dpb