Railways approve stoppage of two express trains in MP's Ashoknagar and Kolaras: Scindia

New Delhi/Gwalior, March 12 (IANS) Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that significant steps have been taken towards providing better railway connectivity to the people in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar and Kolaras.

The Union Minister added that the Union Railway Ministry has approved the stoppage of the Sogaria-Danapur Express at Ashoknagar and the Ujjaini Express at Kolaras, both railway stations fall under the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, being represented by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and Union Minister Scindia.

He said that the stoppage of the Sogaria-Danapur Express at Ashoknagar and the Ujjaini Express at Kolaras will provide improved connectivity to passengers in the region with various parts of the country.

"This crucial development will make travel more accessible and convenient for passengers in the region. It will not only facilitate daily commuters, students, and businessmen, but will also provide a new impetus to regional transportation and economic activities," Union Minister Scindia said in a statement.

Approval came on a recommendation of Union Minister Scindia, which was made through a letter to the Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on February 26, 2026, highlighting the need for stoppages of these trains in Ashoknagar and Kolaras.

Acting promptly on this letter, the Union Railway Ministry has approved both stoppages, providing direct and better railway access to the residents of the region on Thursday.

Expressing gratitude to Union Minister Vaishnaw for this significant gift, Union Minister Scindia said that public convenience is paramount for the BJP government and all Ministries are working together with a whole-of-government approach.

"Now, the people of Ashoknagar and Kolaras will have easy connectivity. My heartfelt gratitude to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, for providing this gift to the people of Ashoknagar and Kolaras. This decision will bring great convenience to the travellers in the region," Union Minister Scindia said on social media platform X.

Union Minister Scindia will also embark on a four-day visit to Gwalior and Guna from Thursday, during which he will be attending multiple events and meeting the people there.

