Railway reservation services to be suspended in Delhi overnight for maintenance

New Delhi, March 26 (IANS) The Northern Railway has announced a temporary suspension of Passenger Reservation System (PRS) services in Delhi due to scheduled maintenance work on Thursday night and early Friday, impacting a wide range of passenger-related facilities.

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An important advisory has been issued for train passengers, cautioning that those planning to book or cancel tickets, or check their PNR status during the night of March 26–27, may face inconvenience as both online and counter-based services will remain unavailable for several hours.

Railway authorities have urged passengers to complete all essential travel-related activities in advance to avoid last-minute disruptions.

According to officials, PRS services in the Delhi region will be temporarily halted for maintenance purposes, during which key services such as ticket booking, cancellations, and inquiries will not be accessible.

The suspension is scheduled to begin at 11:45 p.m. on Thursday night and will continue until 4:45 a.m. on Friday (March 27), lasting for approximately five hours. During this window, passengers will not be able to access several core railway services.

Officials said that multiple facilities linked to the Delhi reservation system will remain unavailable during this period, including booking services through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website as well as ticket counters at railway stations.

Passengers will also be unable to check the PNR status of their tickets or cancel confirmed and waitlisted bookings during the maintenance window.

In addition, train charting services will be suspended, affecting related functionalities such as chart preparation and Electronic Deposit Receipt (EDR) services. Tatkal bookings and other last-minute reservation options will also remain unavailable during this period.

The Railways said that the temporary suspension is part of efforts to upgrade system capacity and improve overall speed and efficiency. The maintenance and technical enhancements are aimed at ensuring faster and more reliable services for passengers in the future.

Appealing to commuters, the Railways has advised that all necessary travel-related tasks, especially ticket booking and cancellations, should be completed before 11:45 p.m. on Thursday to avoid inconvenience during the suspension period.

--IANS

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