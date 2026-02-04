Railway link between Kashmir & rest of country becomes cornerstone in J&K integration

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) Reaffirming the resolve of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for complete integration of Jammu and Kashmir with the rest of the country, the Union Budget 2026-27 has dedicated Rs 1,086 to development of railway infrastructure in the Union Territory.

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, on Wednesday, announced that rail connectivity will serve as a primary driver for regional growth and stability and unified development after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

The new transportation efforts demonstrate a complete transformation that replaces previous approaches in a region that had suffered from inadequate transportation options for multiple decades.

For decades, Kashmir faced major obstacles to infrastructure development because of its challenging terrain, extended winter season and ongoing political discord and security threats.

Travel was dangerous and uncertain because of snow, landslides and other severe weather conditions.

Steel railway track cutting through mountains and long tunnels passing through hard rock have become signs of steady progress.

The Union government now sees railway connectivity not as an extra facility, but as a basic need for economic growth and long-term development.

The Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) serves as the region's most essential railway construction project.

The project extends for 272 km, which had been planned for implementation several decades before actual work began because of challenges created by difficult terrain and security issues.

The project today exists as one of India's most significant engineering accomplishments.

The project includes more than 900 bridges and several tunnels. Among them is the Chenab Rail Bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge.

The real value of the USBRL goes beyond records and engineering success. The railway link establishes permanent access, which breaks Kashmir's dependence on the Srinagar-Jammu highway.

The system provides three advantages, which include decreased travel interruptions, increased cargo shipping speed and enhanced safety for travellers.

The new railway services have produced immediate effects that people can currently see.

Trains running from Baramulla to Sangaldan have brought remote areas of north Kashmir closer to markets, schools, and jobs.

Farmers can send produce faster, traders face fewer delays, and students and workers can travel more easily.

Earlier, sudden road closures were common and stressful. Reliable train services have brought a sense of confidence and routine to daily life.

The introduction of the Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar is another major step.

While the train is often seen as symbolic in other parts of the country, it has strong practical value in Kashmir.

Heavy snowfall creates road blockages that last for multiple days during the winter season.

The semi-high-speed Vande Bharat train helps maintain transportation services through severe weather conditions.

The system provides essential support for passengers and vital supply transport, and economic operations.

The service also shows respect for local culture.

Dogri food is served on the Jammu leg, while Kashmiri dishes are offered on the return journey, reflecting attention to regional identity.

The proposed Baramulla–Uri and Jammu–Rajouri railway lines currently exist between the survey phase and the detailed project report phase.

The projects create links between border areas and hilly regions that have experienced isolation for multiple decades.

Railways would bring improved access to healthcare facilities and educational institutions, tourism opportunities, and job prospects to these regions.

The authorities decided to suspend additional rail construction work on the Baramulla–Srinagar route because of apple orchard protection concerns.

The approach shows fairness because it evaluates both economic advancement and local community needs.

Can railways become Kashmir's economic lifeline? Railway projects create job opportunities through their construction work while they enhance freight transportation efficiency and promote tourism activities.

Respecting the local sensibilities concerning environment, horticulture industry and preservation of the natural habitat, Union Railway Minister Vaishnaw has confirmed that the Anantnag-Pahalgam and Anantnag-Shopian railway link project has been out on hold.

