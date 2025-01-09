Rail Link Boosts Connectivity: Katra-Banihal Speed Trial Sparks Hope in J-K's Sangaldan

Ramban: As the Northern Railway successfully conducts the speed trial on the Katra-Banihal railway section, residents living in the Sangaldan railway station area said that it would resolve the connectivity issue as they will be able to travel to different parts of India directly from here.

A local said that the rail link will transform the location since tourists will be able to visit the area, easily.

A local from Sangaldan says, "...It (the rail link) will transform this location...We can travel to Delhi, Kolkata or any other part of the country directly from here now. It will be beneficial to the people here. This place has a lot of tourist spots...Now, tourists can easily visit here..."

The trial, overseen by the Commissioner of Railways Safety (CRS), was undertaken on the Katra-Banihal railway section, which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL).

The train link between Katra and the Gool tehsil of Ramban district will help people living near the Sangaldan railway station area to reach Udhampur and Jammu with much convenience, in less time.

Another local from Sangaldan said, "It is a matter of happiness. The speed trial has been conducted here...The trains from here will go directly to Delhi. The tourists can easily travel here now and we can also go to other places conveniently. It will open up development opportunities."

Earlier, Union Minister Jitendra Singh on December 29 held a "Public Durbar" and directly interacted with groups and delegations from the public, in the presence of senior Central government officers, including those from NHAI, and UT government officers led by the Deputy Commissioner, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

Singh, who is the Minister of State (MoS) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, said that the government has taken several path-breaking measures in the last decade to scale up infrastructure development in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

He had mentioned that earlier, travel from Jammu to Ramban would take an entire day, but now the distance is covered in less than two hours. He highlighted the Syama Prasad Mukherjee Tunnel connecting Ramban with Udhampur as an example of improving connectivity in the region.

The Union Minister said the area is now home to several other tunnels, enhancing ease of travel for commuters. He emphasised the significance of this landmark tunnel, stating that it would serve as a source of inspiration for future generations, reminding them of Mukherjee's life and struggles, as he was taken through this route to Kashmir and killed, according to the release.

The Jammu-Baramulla railway line is likely to be inaugurated soon. (ANI)