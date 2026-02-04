Rahul's statement 'insult to democratic decorum', says BJP leader Chugh

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, on Wednesday, condemned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor" in Parliament.

Chugh said that Rahul Gandhi's statement "is extremely unfortunate, condemnable, and an insult to democratic decorum".

Union Minister Bittu walked towards protesting MPs, prompting the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition to initiate a handshake which was rejected, as the gesture came with the remarks, "here is a traitor walking right by".

"Look at the face... Hello my friend... you will come back (to the Congress)," Rahul Gandhi said as Union Minister Bittu refused to shake hands.

Responding to the Rahul Gandhi's remark, Chugh said that using such language against an elected representative "is not only personally insulting but also hurts the dignity of the Sikh community and the nation as a whole".

He added that the Congress leadership must understand that dignity and sensitivity in public life are essential responsibilities of political leaders.

Chugh said in a statement that the dark chapter of "1984 continues to remain a deep wound in the hearts of the nation, particularly the Sikh community".

He alleged that the country has not forgotten the role of the Congress and the Nehru-Gandhi family during that period.

Chugh said the brutal killing of thousands of innocent Sikhs, organised violence across multiple cities, and the failure of the justice system remain a permanent blot on India's democratic history.

He added that while the country was burning, the Congress government remained silent.

He said that individuals accused of instigating violence continued to roam freely for years and allegedly received political protection.

Chugh added that incidents where Sikhs were identified through voter lists and targeted continue to shake the conscience of the nation.

He said that Rahul Gandhi's conduct reflects the same divisive mindset that has shaped Congress politics for decades.

Chugh demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of the country, particularly the Sikh community, for hurting their sentiments.

