Rahul's broken promise: Cobbler's gift gathers dust as family demands aid amid Bihar poll push

Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Nov 7 (IANS) In a stark irony that underscores the chasm between political rhetoric and ground realities, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's much-touted gesture of empowerment for a Dalit artisan in Uttar Pradesh has turned into a symbol of neglect.

As Rahul Gandhi ramps up his Bihar election campaign with fervent promises to uplift Dalits and marginalised communities, the story of Ramchait Mochi, a cancer-stricken cobbler from Sultanpur district of Uttra Pradesh, paints a poignant picture of unfulfilled hopes.

It was sometime in 2023 when Gandhi, during one of his outreach drives in the region, presented a gleaming shoe-making machine to Ramchait, a 58-year-old Dalit cobbler from Dhesaruwa village.

The gift was hailed by Congress workers as a prominent example of self-reliance, aimed at bolstering the livelihoods of traditional artisans battered by economic hardships.

Photos of the event, with Gandhi beaming alongside Ramchait, had circulated widely on social media, positioning it as a narrative of inclusive development.

Yet, today, that machine lies abandoned in a corner of Ramchait's modest hut, covered in dust and cobwebs, a silent testament to dashed dreams. Raghav Mochi, Ramchait's 28-year-old son and sole breadwinner, shared a heart-breaking account with IANS.

"The machine was a good thought, but it never worked out. My father was already struggling with health issues when it arrived, and now he's bedridden with advanced stage of cancer," Raghav said.

Diagnosed with throat cancer two years ago, Ramchait's condition has deteriorated rapidly. Confined to a creaky charpoy in their single-room home, the once-hardworking cobbler can barely speak, let alone operate machinery.

The family, surviving on Raghav's meager daily wage labour as a farmhand -- earning no more than Rs 200-300 on good days -- teeters on the brink of destitution.

Medical bills have piled up, forcing them to borrow from neighbours, and basic necessities like medicines remain a luxury. In a desperate plea, Raghav has directly appealed to Gandhi for some financial help.

"Sir, you gave us hope once. Now, we need something real -- money for treatment, maybe Rs 50,000 to start with. My father idolised you -- don't let him down," he urged.

When IANS reached out to the frail Ramchait, who could only whisper through laboured breaths, his words were laced with quiet desperation.

"The machine... it's useless now. Pain everywhere. If Rahul ji remembers us, just some help for the hospital," he murmured, tears welling up as he clutched a faded photo of the gifting ceremony. The saga has rippled through Dhesaruwa, a cluster of mud-brick homes where Dalits form the majority.

Village head Arshad, a respected local figure, weighed in with measured concern.

"Ramchait's case is tragic. The machine was symbolic, but symbols don't cure cancer. He needs proper treatment -- perhaps in Delhi or Mumbai, where facilities are better. Financial aid from the leader who spotlighted him would go a long way. We've written to local Congress representatives, but silence so far," Arshad told IANS, emphasising the community's growing disillusionment.

This incident couldn't be more poorly timed for Rahul Gandhi, who has made Dalit empowerment a cornerstone of his Bihar blitz.

At rallies in Patna and Muzaffarpur last week, he invoked similar tales of "corporate loot" and pledged schemes like increased reservations and welfare funds for Scheduled Castes.

Critics, including BJP spokespersons, are already seizing on the Sultanpur story to counter the narrative. "Rahul ji's promises are like that dusty machine -- shiny at first, forgotten soon after," quipped a local BJP leader, demanding an audit of all such "gifts" distributed by Congress.

For the Mochi family, however, this is no political football; it's a fight for survival. As winter chills set in, Raghav wonders if his father's plea will echo beyond the campaign trail.

Rahul Gandhi's office has yet to respond to IANS queries, but in the corridors of power, whispers suggest internal reviews of such "flagship" initiatives.

Will this forgotten gift prompt real action, or fade into electoral amnesia? In the heartland's quiet villages, where votes are cast with memories of broken pledges, the answer could sway more than one ballot box.

