Rahul playing cheap politics over Punjab floods: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Sep 15 (IANS) BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Monday came down heavily on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for what he described as “shedding crocodile tears” over the grave flood situation in Punjab and indulging in cheap politics over the tragedy.

Soon after Rahul Gandhi’s visit to meet flood victims, Chugh said that when lakhs of Punjabis were marooned, struggling to save their homes, fields and families, Gandhi was busy enjoying a comfortable time elsewhere.

“Now, when the waters have started receding and people are left counting their losses, he has suddenly woken up and come for a cosmetic photo-op exercise,” Chugh said.

He questioned why senior Congress leaders, including the Gandhi family and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, chose to remain silent for more than a month while Punjab battled the worst floods in recent memory.

“This indifference is not new. It is the same callous and insensitive approach that the Congress has historically shown towards Punjab — beginning from the dark days of Operation Bluestar and thereafter,” said Chugh.

The BJP leader said Rahul Gandhi’s sudden concern came only after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Punjab, toured flood-hit areas, and assured affected families of timely assistance.

“Rahul’s belated drama is nothing but an attempt to score cheap political points, rubbing salt on the wounds of suffering Punjabis,” Chugh added.

He asserted that Congress must stop exploiting Punjab’s tragedies for political theatre.

“At a time when Punjabis need real relief and rehabilitation, Rahul Gandhi is bringing shame to the state with his hypocrisy and hollow gestures,” Chugh said.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi posted a message on X, saying, “Today, I met with the villagers in Ghonewal - ruined homes, destroyed fields, shattered lives. The pain is clearly visible in their eyes, but their resolve remains unbroken.”

He said both the state and Central governments must ensure, under all circumstances, that relief packages and compensation reach the victims without delay, who need it the most at this time.

Punjab BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal, on an earlier occasion, questioned the timing of Rahul Gandhi’s Punjab visit, alleging that it indicates a political spectacle rather than a sincere concern for the flood-affected population.

He underlined that the Central government under PM Modi has already provided Punjab with Rs 1,600 crore in immediate relief, in addition to the Rs 12,000 crore available with the state government under the State Disaster Response Fund.

He said BJP-ruled states such as Delhi, Gujarat, Goa, and Haryana have each contributed Rs 5 crore to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Alongside financial support, several BJP governments have dispatched thousands of trucks and train wagons carrying rations and essential supplies for flood victims.

Baliawal said Rahul Gandhi must answer why Congress-ruled state governments have demonstrated indifference and apathy towards Punjab’s suffering.

--IANS

rch/uk