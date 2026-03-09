Rahul Gandhi’s RS ticket pick sends strong message to workers: Himachal CM​

Shimla, March 9 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Monday said it is a proud day for Congress workers, as a worker who rose through the ranks has become an MP. ​

Speaking at a ceremony here to celebrate the election of Congress leader Anurag Sharma as a Member of Parliament (MP), the Chief Minister said for the lone Rajya Sabha seat, the Congress high command had asked the state unit to suggest names of four district presidents. From those names, Rahul Gandhi selected Sharma. ​

He said BJP leaders had been making various comments about the Rajya Sabha election, but there was no dissatisfaction among Congress leaders. ​

“This is the reason Anurag Sharma was elected unopposed as a Member of Parliament.” ​

He said that now in Parliament, BJP’s Anurag Thakur will face Congress’s Anurag Sharma, as he’s capable of giving a strong reply. ​

The Chief Minister said that by giving a Rajya Sabha ticket to an ordinary party worker, Rahul Gandhi has sent a clear message that, in the upcoming Assembly elections, serious consideration will also be given to grassroots workers, including those from the NSUI. ​

He urged party workers to be prepared for future challenges. He said the Congress government is moving forward with public welfare schemes. ​

He said that to improve the education sector, the state government has decided to open 150 CBSE-based schools across Himachal Pradesh, including in backward areas. These schools will focus on students' overall development. In addition, Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools are also being established in the state. ​

He said the government is working to transform the state's entire education system over the next five to six years. ​

In his emotional address, newly elected MP Sharma said that Chief Minister Sukhu gave an opportunity to a worker who had never even imagined receiving such an opportunity. ​

He thanked the party high command and said this decision has sent a positive message to Congress workers across the country and boosted their morale. ​

He said being elected to the Rajya Sabha is a matter of great pride for him, and he will make every possible effort to meet the expectations of the people of the state.

Sharma expressed confidence that, under the leadership of CM Sukhu, the Congress would form the government again and win all 15 seats in Kangra district in the 2027 Assembly elections.

​--IANS

vg/dan