Rahul Gandhi’s presence motivated everyone else to visit IPS officer’s family: Ajay Rai

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Reacting to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the residence of Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide, Congress leader Ajay Rai on Tuesday said Gandhi’s presence had a ripple effect.

“Our leader, Rahul Gandhi, visited the site and met everyone, offering his full support and cooperation. Rahul Gandhi, a leader who stands firm like a rock, inspired others. His presence motivated everyone else to go as well,” Rai said, highlighting Gandhi’s impact during a sensitive and tragic moment.

Rai said this as Rahul Gandhi's meeting with the family was followed by a visit from Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi met with the family of IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar, who committed suicide on October 7 in Chandigarh. The officer, a Dalit, had reportedly faced systemic caste-based discrimination throughout his career.

Gandhi described the situation as a “tragedy” and demanded immediate action from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

“The Haryana CM assured the family that justice would be done, but three days have passed and no action has been taken,” Gandhi said. “Y. Puran Kumar has two daughters who have lost their father and are under immense pressure. It sends a wrong message to crores of Dalits that no matter how successful or intelligent you are, you can be suppressed.”

Calling the discrimination against the officer “systematic and deliberate,” Gandhi alleged that certain officers actively worked to destroy Kumar’s career and reputation over the years.

“The couple is Dalit, and it is clear that there was systematic discrimination for years to demoralise this officer,” he stated.

Hours after Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur was sent on leave amid the controversy surrounding Puran Kumar’s suicide, Om Parkash Singh was given additional charge of the Director General of Police. The government had sent State DGP Kapur on leave amid the demand of Kumar's family for action against him and other officers for harassing him (Puran Kumar).

