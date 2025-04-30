"Rahul Gandhi's persistent demand driving force for Cabinet's approval on caste census," says Ashok Gehlot

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday credited Rahul Gandhi's persistent demand for social justice as the driving force behind the Union Cabinet's approval of the decision over the caste census, calling it a long-overdue step toward inclusive development.

Welcoming the Cabinet's decision to conduct a caste census, Ashok Gehlot said the move reflects the growing pressure created by Congress and its leadership, particularly Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

In a post on X, Ashok Gehlot said, "Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was continuously demanding a caste census for social justice. The real development of the country, inclusive development, can happen only when Dalits, backwards, tribals, and the exploited get a share in development in a scientific manner. That is why Rahul Gandhi was constantly emphasising the caste census."

According to Gehlot, Gandhi's repeated emphasis on the need for accurate caste data compelled the PM Modi-led government to approve the demand.

"Today, even the PM Modi government's cabinet had to approve this demand," he said.

Gehlot also highlighted the historic nature of the decision, noting that this will be the first comprehensive caste census since 1931, nearly 94 years ago. "It's a necessary corrective step to address long-standing inequalities," he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi said that the party supports the government's decision to conduct caste enumeration during the forthcoming population census, but it should specify a timeline.

Addressing a press conference here, Rahul Gandhi said Telangana has provided a model for conducting caste census and it can provide a blueprint for the exercise at the national level.

He said the Congress has been demanding a caste census and the government had "suddenly, after 11 years", taken this decision.

"We had said in the Parliament that we will make the Caste Census happen. We had also said that we would scrap the 50 per cent cap, the artificial wall that is in place. Narendra Modi used to say that there are just four castes. Don't know what happened, but suddenly after 11 years, Caste Census has been announced," Rahul Gandhi said.

"We completely support it, but we want a timeline. We want to know by when this will happen. This is the first step. Telangana has become a model in the Caste Census, and it can become a blueprint. We offer our support to the government in designing the Caste Census...There are two examples - Bihar's and Telangana's, and there is a vast difference between the two," he added.

The Congress leader said the caste census is the first step, and there is a need to bring a new development paradigm.

The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

As per Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at 69 in the Union List in the Seventh Schedule.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "This will ensure that society becomes stronger economically and socially, and the country's progress continues without hindrance. When a provision of 10 per cent reservation was made for the economically weaker sections of society, it did not create tension in any section of society."

