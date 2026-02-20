Rahul Gandhi writes to J&K students body, condemns attacks on Kashmiris

Srinagar, Feb 20 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday wrote to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA), condemning recent attacks on Kashmiri students and shawl sellers reported from various parts of the country, and expressed solidarity with the victims.

Read More

Gandhi wrote the letter to JKSA National Convenor Nasir Khuehami in response to concerns raised by the association regarding incidents of harassment, assault, and intimidation targeting members of the Kashmiri community outside Jammu and Kashmir.

In his letter, Gandhi expressed deep concern over what he described as a disturbing pattern of violence against Kashmiri students and seasonal traders, particularly shawl sellers, in different states.

He observed that the “politics of hate” had weakened institutions and fractured the country’s social fabric, and alleged that certain elements, encouraged either tacitly or overtly by those in power, had contributed to an atmosphere of fear among minorities and marginalised communities.

The Leader of Opposition unequivocally condemned violence in all its forms and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to upholding constitutional values and protecting the rights of all citizens.

Expressing solidarity with the victims and their families, Gandhi said those affected had endured “unimaginable pain” and assured that he would continue to raise his voice against hatred and discrimination.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring dignity, safety, and equal citizenship rights for every individual, regardless of region, religion, or background.

The development comes amid growing concern over repeated incidents involving alleged harassment and attacks on Kashmiri students and traders in several states across the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has been actively engaging with political leaders and authorities, seeking intervention and safeguards to ensure the safety and protection of Kashmiri students and traders living and working outside the Union Territory.

According to the association, incidents involving Kashmiri students and shawl sellers have been reported from states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and others in recent months.

A significant number of Kashmiri students pursue academic and professional education in institutions outside Jammu and Kashmir, while many seasonal traders travel to different parts of the country to sell traditional handicrafts such as shawls, walnut wood products, and other artisan items.

These interactions are often seen as part of broader social and cultural integration, although such efforts are sometimes undermined by incidents of hostility and violence, prompting calls for stronger protective measures.

--IANS

sq/pgh