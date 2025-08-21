Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav creating environment of lawlessness in Bihar: Dy CM Vijay Sinha

Begusarai, Aug 21 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, accusing them of creating “an environment of lawlessness” through their Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Speaking to IANS, Vijay Sinha said, “Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav are deliberately playing the role of antagonists. They repeatedly disrespect constitutional institutions, undermine social harmony, and seek to promote ‘jungle raj’. They aim to establish a reign of hooliganism in Bihar. The very expression on their faces reflects this mindset. They do not want development; instead, they want to create hurdles."

Asserting that Bihar was moving firmly on the path of Viksit Bharat, he added, “They will not talk about development. Their politics revolve around chaos and disruption. But under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we will ensure Bihar walks on the road of development.”

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the much-awaited 8-kilometre-long, six-lane Ganga bridge connecting Auntha and Simaria on Friday.

“For the first time in Bihar, the Prime Minister will connect North and South Bihar next to the historic Rajendra Setu. This is nothing less than a boon for every Bihari. People across the state are eagerly waiting and standing ready to welcome the Prime Minister,” he said.

The Deputy CM also criticised the Opposition’s protests against the three crucial bills introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah -- the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

“The Opposition is scared. For decades, they have treated politics as their personal fiefdom, looting the hard-earned money of the people. Now, they fear losing that fiefdom. These are the same people who nurture terrorism and extremism. They are nervous because such bills will shut down their political shop.”

The amendment allows the Governors of states and Lieutenant-Governors of Union territories to sack a chief minister or any state minister if they are detained in jail for 30 days, even if not convicted. The amendment also applies to the Prime Minister, giving the power to sack him or her to the President of India, though the possibility of a Union government law enforcement agency arresting the person who controls them and keeping them in jail for 30 days is zero.

--IANS

jk/dpb