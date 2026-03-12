Rahul Gandhi spreading propaganda, turning Parliament into arena: BJP

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain, on Thursday, launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of trivialising the Parliament and creating disruptions during the House proceedings.

Hussain alleged that after the Congress secured 99 seats in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi appeared to believe that Parliament should function according to his wishes.

He said that the Parliament runs according to the directions of the Speaker and not the Opposition or the ruling party.

"Rahul Gandhi has taken Parliament as a joke. After getting 99 seats, he seems to think Parliament will run according to his wishes. Parliament functions according to the Speaker, not the Opposition or the ruling party. When the Speaker tries to control him (Rahul Gandhi), he brings a no-confidence motion against the Speaker. And when discussions take place, he walks out," Hussain added.

He also accused the Congress leader of repeatedly creating disruptions in the House.

According to BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain, sending women MPs to interrupt Prime Minister Narendra Modi, attempting to insult the Speaker, creating a ruckus on every issue and refusing to follow the rulings of the Chair have become a habit of the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition.

"This habit is wrong, and the public gives them (Congress) the answer in elections,” he added.

The BJP Spokesperson also claimed that Rahul Gandhi lacks substantive issues to raise in the Parliament.

"Rahul Gandhi has no issues to raise. He is a leader without issues and has turned Parliament into an arena. Spreading propaganda against the Prime Minister has become his habit, which is why his party performs poorly in every election," Hussain said.

He also claimed that the Congress would face electoral setbacks in upcoming state elections.

"They (Congress) will be reduced to zero seats in West Bengal and Assam," BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain asserted.

Commenting on the global energy situation, Hussain said the ongoing conflict involving Iran, the US and Israel have triggered an international oil and gas crisis.

He noted that the involvement of several Gulf countries has pushed global oil prices higher and created shortages in gas supply.

Despite the difficult global scenario, he said India has managed to keep oil and gas prices largely under control.

"Even in this situation, India has kept oil and gas prices largely under control. However, the Congress is releasing posters from 2011 and showing long queues to create panic," Hussain added.

Referring to the Union government's handling of past crises, he said that the world witnessed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi managed the situation during the Covid-19 pandemic and asserted that there was no need for concern with the Prime Minister in charge.

--IANS

sn/khz