Rahul Gandhi raises air pollution concerns in Lok Sabha, urges govt to present city-wise action plan

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday raised the crisis of air pollution in the Lok Sabha, urging the government to formulate a comprehensive, time-bound strategy to improve air quality across Indian cities.

“Most of our cities are covered under a blanket of poisonous air. Millions of children are suffering from lung diseases, people are getting cancer, and the elderly are struggling to breathe,” Gandhi said, highlighting the severe health impact of toxic air.

He noted that the issue commands unanimous concern across party lines.

“There is full agreement between the government and the opposition on this issue,” he said, offering full cooperation in developing a joint action plan.

Gandhi demanded an immediate discussion in Parliament, adding, “The Prime Minister should present a plan for every city outlining how, in the next five or ten years, we can make significant progress -- even if the problem cannot be fully resolved at once.”

Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) reached 331 at 7 a.m., placing the city once again in the 'very poor' category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Jahangirpuri emerged as the worst-affected locality in the national capital with an AQI of 405, pushing it into the 'severe' zone.

Earlier in the day, the Congress convened a meeting of its Lok Sabha MPs at the Parliament House Annexe Extension Building, chaired by Rahul Gandhi. Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor was conspicuous by his absence.

During the meeting, Gandhi was briefed on various organisational matters. Party leaders asserted that he had “exposed the truth of vote theft before the entire world” and urged MPs to remain vigilant and cohesive as the party prepares for a large mobilisation in the national capital.

Rahul Gandhi stressed the importance of the Congress’ upcoming rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi on Sunday (December 14), calling it “historic” and central to the fight for free, fair and transparent elections. MPs were instructed to ensure strong participation and to present themselves.

The meeting also began with a two-minute silence to pay homage to former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil, who passed away earlier in the morning. Leaders remembered Patil as a dignified, principled and committed public servant whose contributions to national politics would be long remembered.

--IANS

skp/dpb