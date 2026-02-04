Rahul Gandhi quoting from published source, what's the problem in speaking then: Priyanka Vadra

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) On Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Rahul Gandhi, citing a published article with excerpts from the book by former Army chief General Manoj Naravane in the Lok Sabha over the India-China standoff, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday stated that he was quoting from a published source which he had authenticated, and questioned what the problem was in him speaking about it in the House.

This comes as a fresh bout of confrontation between Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the BJP erupted in the Lok Sabha over General M.M. Naravane’s unpublished memoir.

Citation from the book in the House had also triggered a massive ruckus on Monday and Tuesday and subsequently eight Congress MPs were suspended on Tuesday over alleged “unruly behaviour”.

The unpublished memoir that has led to a furore, in question pertains to the content of an article in Caravan magazine on General Naravane’s account, which seemed to suggest that the political leadership appeared indecisive during the face-off between India and China in 2020.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "He is quoting from a published source. Yesterday, he had authenticated it as well. Then what's the problem in speaking? When they give speeches, they often quote from books; the Prime Minister has also quoted Sanjaya Baru. Sometimes from a magazine article, sometimes from a book, sometimes from a report. As long as it is a published source, then it's okay."

She further reacted to Rahul Gandhi not being allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha and being stopped by the Speaker.

Commenting on the suspension of a few MPs, she said, "Please understand this is not the case of the LoP not being allowed to speak. This is fundamental issue of a democracy and the way Parliament works. This Parliament is a temple of democracy. The whole country has trust on it. Every citizen has belief on this. What's the meaning of democracy? There should be a right to express and there should be discussion on anything.

“It's not like that there were no talks on China, foreign affairs, Pakistan. There was discussion on it, whether it is the government or the Opposition they have presented their opinions. They are just fearing the things which will come out."

"They have not allowed to publish that book. As far as I know, in this book, there is some information which shows that during a time of crisis, when China was on the border, it shows what was the reaction of our top leadership, PM Modi, Union Home Minister, Defence Minister. It's clearly visible, what's the character of this government when there is an attack on the country, then it's clear in that."

Meanwhile, LoP Gandhi had written to Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday, stating that for the first time in parliamentary history, the Speaker, on the behest of the government, has been forced to prevent the LoP from speaking on the President’s Address.

In his letter, Rahul Gandhi said the right of the Leader of the Opposition and of every Member of Parliament to speak is integral to democracy, and denial of this right has created an unprecedented situation.

