Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to former PM Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary

New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her death anniversary.

Taking to X, Rahul Gandhi said that his grandmother Indira Gandhi's sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation will always inspire.

He posted a video of Indira Gandhi on X and wrote, "Panditji's Indu, Bapu's beloved, fearless, brave, justice-loving - India's Indira!"

"Grandma, your sacrifice for the unity and integrity of the nation will always inspire all of us on the path of public service," he added.

Rahul Gandhi also visited the Indira Gandhi Memorial on Thursday to pay tribute to the former Prime Minister and his grandmother Indira Gandhi, on her death anniversary.



Congress official handle in a post on X said, "The first woman Prime Minister of India, Smt. Indira Gandhi, is an example of strength, dedication, courage and powerful leadership."

"Tribute to Indira Gandhi Ji on her death anniversary, who gave her all for the unity and integrity of the country," the post further reads.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

"Humble tribute to the first woman Prime Minister of India and our ideal, Indira Gandhi ji, on her martyrdom day, who played an important role with her strong will, efficient leadership and foresight in preserving the unity and integrity of India and in building a strong and progressive India," he said on X.

Born on November 19, 1917, to India's first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, and Kamala Nehru, Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She was shot dead by two of her own bodyguards at her official residence at Akbar Road on October 31, 1984, which led to anti-Sikh riots in several parts of the country. (ANI)

