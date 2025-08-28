Rahul Gandhi must apologise for remarks against PM Modi: Nityanand Rai

Patna, Aug 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Thursday hit out at Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav over the alleged objectionable remarks made against Prime Minister Narendra Modi by their supporters during the Voter Adhikar Yatra.

Rai demanded an apology from both leaders, saying the people of Bihar and the country will never tolerate such disrespect towards the world’s “most popular” Prime Minister.

Targeting LoP Rahul Gandhi, the Minister said, “He is not worthy of being the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. The fact that such remarks were made from his stage, and that neither Congress nor Rahul Gandhi has apologised, shows they are playing with the honour of the Prime Minister in the name of the Voter Adhikar Yatra.”

Rai, who is also the former Bihar BJP president and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur, further alleged that the yatra had been reduced to a platform for abusing.

Taking a dig at LoP Rahul Gandhi and Tejeshwi Yadav, he said, “These days they roam around with a copy of the Constitution in their pockets, but they are making a mockery of it. Does Rahul Gandhi not know that the Prime Minister holds a constitutional post, that he belongs to the entire nation and not to a single party? The people of the country will answer this in the right way.”

“Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav should immediately apologise to the people of the country for the objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi; otherwise, the Bharatiya Janata Party will not sit silent,” Rai warned.

The Ujiarpur MP further claimed there is “tremendous anger among 14 crore people of Bihar” over the issue, adding that the public is ready to give a befitting reply.

During the rally in Darbhanga, a video went viral on social media wherein some supporters used abusive words for PM Narendra Modi.

--IANS

ajk/dan