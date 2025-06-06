Rahul Gandhi meets family of 'Mountain Man' in Bihar

Patna, June 6 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Dashrath Nagar village in Gaya district on Friday as part of his outreach efforts in Bihar ahead of the Assembly elections.

During his visit, he met the family of the late Dashrath Manjhi, popularly known as the "Mountain Man" for single-handedly carving a path through a hill in Gehlor village to connect it with Wajirganj block in the district.

Rahul Gandhi was received warmly by Bhagirath Manjhi, son of Dashrath Manjhi, who welcomed him with traditional hospitality.

The Congress leader sat with the family, shared coconut water, and listened to their concerns, including their financial hardships.

According to sources, Bhagirath Manjhi also expressed his interest in contesting the upcoming Bihar Assembly election from the Bodh Gaya constituency, though no official announcement was made.

Following his meeting in Dashrath Nagar, Gandhi proceeded to Gehlor village, where he garlanded the statue of Dashrath Manjhi as a mark of respect.

He was accompanied by Bhagirath Manjhi and later departed for Rajgir to attend a scheduled programme.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi landed at Gaya Airport, where he was welcomed by Congress leaders and supporters.

This marks Rahul Gandhi’s sixth visit to Bihar in 2025, so far, signalling a renewed push to strengthen the Congress’ presence at the grassroots level in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi’s recent engagements in the state reflect the Congress party’s strategy to reconnect with local icons, marginalised communities, and symbolic figures, in an attempt to regain political ground in the state

Following his visit to Gaya, Rahul is scheduled to travel to Rajgir in Nalanda district to attend a Samvidhan Sammelan and return to Gaya to attend a ‘Mahila Samvad’ (Women’s Dialogue) programme and visit Mahabodhi temple in Bodh Gaya, as part of his outreach to marginalised communities and women across the state.

--IANS

ajk/dpb