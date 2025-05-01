"Rahul Gandhi held national campaign, put pressure," Congress' Harish Rawat on caste census decision

New Delhi [India], May 1 (ANI): Congress leader Harish Rawat on Thursday welcomed the Centre's decision to conduct a caste census, crediting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's nationwide campaign for putting pressure on the government.

"Rahul Gandhi held a national campaign and put pressure, and this is the result that PM Modi accepted to conduct a caste census. We welcome this decision," he said

Rawat, however questioned the timing of the announcement, suggesting that it might have been made for political motives.

"But, the timing of this is raising several questions, one is, Bihar elections, there, the BJP is going to lose, so the BJP has chosen this time (to announce this decision). Following the Pahalgam attack, there is also pressure from the public. The opposition has also said that they are with the government, and action needs to be taken, so they are under pressure. To divert attention from this, they have chosen this time, " he added.

Meanwhile, posters have been put up outside the Congress office, showing Rahul Gandhi, who has long-standing demands for a caste census. The poster read, "Didn't we say? Modi Ji will have to conduct the caste census -- we will make sure it happens!" and "In a world that bows, we need someone who can make it bow."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming census.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw stated at a media briefing following the cabinet meeting that the decision demonstrates the present government's commitment to the holistic interests and values of the nation and society.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution of India, the Census is a Union subject listed at item 69 in the Union List of the Seventh Schedule.

"While some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes, these surveys have varied in transparency and intent, with some conducted purely from a political angle, creating doubts in society. Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that our social fabric does not come under political pressure, it has been decided that caste enumeration should be included in the main census instead of being conducted as a separate survey," Vaishnaw said. (ANI)