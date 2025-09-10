Rahul Gandhi go back: BJP stages sit-in as Congress MP arrives in Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli, Sep 10 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh staged a sit-in, along with several BJP workers, protesting Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha and Rae Bareli MP Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency on Wednesday.

Gandhi's visit marks his first trip to his parliamentary constituency since April 29, when he toured the region after his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

He landed in Lucknow earlier in the day, where he was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai, legislature party leader Aradhana Mishra, and other senior party functionaries. From there, he travelled to Raebareli by road.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Pratap Singh and his supporters, holding BJP flags, chanted slogans against the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. They also carried placards that read, "Rahul Gandhi, go back".

This happened as Gandhi's convoy was a kilometre away from Rae Bareli and had to stop there for an hour as the BJP leaders continued to protest. Following this, the police arrived at the sit-in site and tried to clear the way for the convoy.

This also came against the backdrop of the issue of controversial posters being set up across Gandhi's Lok Sabha constituency ahead of his visit. In the poster, RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have been given the status of God.

The banner reads "India's last hope, Kaliyug's Brahma, Vishnu, Mahesh". In the picture, Tejashwi Yadav is depicted as Brahma, Rahul Gandhi as Vishnu, while Akhilesh Yadav has been shown as Mahesh.

SP leader Rahul Nirmal Bagi has put up these posters, intensifying the political landscape of Rae Bareli.

Reacting to this, BJP's state spokesperson Anand Dubey, in a video statement, said, "Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav are opportunist Hindus, who change their colour as soon as elections come. As far as this poster is concerned, it is clear from this that the agenda of SP leaders is to insult Sanatan Dharma."

--IANS

vkt/sd/dpb