Rahul Gandhi attends joint meeting of Telangana, Andhra Political Affairs Committees

Hyderabad, March 2 (IANS) Senior MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, attended the joint meeting of the Political Affairs Committees (PACs) of the Congress in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, on Monday.

LoP Rahul Gandhi, who arrived on Monday morning on a day-long visit to Telangana, participated in the meeting at SAP Arts and Science College in Vikarabad.

After his arrival at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) along with AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, he left for Vikarabad.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy received Rahul Gandhi at the airport and accompanied him to Vikarabad.

Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Y.S. Sharmila welcomed Rahul Gandhi at Vikarabad.

After attending the joint meeting of the Political Affairs Committee, Rahul Gandhi left for Haritha resort at Anantagiri Hills to attend a training camp for newly-appointed District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The DCC presidents from both the Telugu states underwent a10-day training programme, aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroot level.

Rahul Gandhi, during his address at the valedictory session, is likely to guide them to work effectively to strengthen the organisation.

CM Revanth Reddy, TPCC chief and senior leaders are also likely to discuss with Rahul Gandhi some key matters relating to the party.

Ensuing elections to two Rajya Sabha seats from Telangana may also figure in the discussion. The state Congress leadership may present a panel of names for the Rajya Sabha tickets.

Several senior leaders are aspiring for the tickets. They include Veteran Congress leader Shyam Mohan Anantula, Chief Minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, former Rajya Sabha member V. Hanumantha Rao, Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board, G Chinna Reddy, former MP Madhu Yaskhi Goud and Chairman of the Telangana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Commission, M Kodanda Reddy.

March 5 is the last date for filing of nominations for the elections scheduled to be held on March 16.

The terms of sitting members Abhishek Manu Singhvi and K.R. Suresh Reddy will end on April 9, necessitating elections.

Suresh Reddy is currently the BRS Parliamentary Party leader, while Singhvi was elected to the seat as Congress candidate in 2024 replacing K. Keshava Rao who resigned after joining the Congress party.

With 66 MLAs in the 119-member Assembly and support of its ally CPI (one MLA) and friendly party AIMIM (7 MLAs), the Congress is in a comfortable position to win both the seats.

The Congress leadership is reportedly keen to renominate Singhvi for another term.

A formal announcement of the candidates is likely on March 4.

--IANS

ms/rad