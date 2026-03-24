Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi’s foreign policy, to skip all-party meet tomorrow

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that India’s foreign policy has become “compromised” and is being driven by personal considerations rather than national interest.

Read More

Gandhi claimed that the country’s foreign policy has turned into the Prime Minister’s “personal foreign policy,” adding that its global perception has weakened. He said that world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, understand the limitations of the Prime Minister’s decision-making.

“If the Prime Minister is compromised, then our foreign policy is also compromised. It is obvious, and everyone can see that,” Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Targeting the government over its recent international engagements, the Congress leader alleged that the Prime Minister had failed to present a coherent stance in Parliament.

“He gave an irrelevant speech yesterday. He is India’s Prime Minister — it should reflect in his position. There is no clear stance at all,” Gandhi said, warning that the consequences of such policies would be felt by the public.

He further claimed that economic pressures would mount in the coming days, affecting essential commodities. “Unfortunately, people will suffer. This is just the beginning. There will be problems in LPG, petrol, fertilisers — everything,” he said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks about a possible “Covid-like” situation, Gandhi criticised the government’s handling of the pandemic. “They have forgotten what they did during Covid. How many people died? They don’t have an understanding,” he added.

On the all-party meeting scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m., Gandhi said he would not attend as he has a prior programme in Kerala. However, he welcomed the initiative for broader consultation.

“It’s good that an all-party meeting has been called — there should be discussion. But you have made a structural mistake. You have destroyed the entire framework. Now you cannot fix it; it will take a long time to set it right,” he said.

In a strongly worded remark, Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister’s decisions are influenced by foreign powers. “I can give it to you in writing — PM Modi will do whatever the United States and Israel ask him to. He can never make decisions in India’s interest. They will not work in the interests of the farmers,” he said.

Earlier, Gandhi also took to X, reiterating his criticism. “The country’s foreign policy is compromised today because the Prime Minister himself is compromised. Modi only does what the United States and Israel want him to do. He can never make decisions in India’s interest — and this is clearly visible,” he posted.

--IANS

sn/uk