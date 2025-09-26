Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh support Jinnah's idea, not Gandhi's 'Ram Rajya': MP BJP leader

Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) Amid the escalating controversy over violence in Ladakh and the students' protest in Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said that Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh were supporting anti-national activities in the country.

The BJP leader said that Rahul Gandhi and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh won't support Mahatma Gandhi's 'Ram Rajya' as they have become power mongers like Pakistan's founder and first Prime Minister Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh do not want to build Bapu's India. They do not want to bring Bapu's Ram Rajya to India. Instead, just as Jinnah was a power-monger during the time of Independence and caused the partition of India," Sharma added.

Sharma, a third-term MLA from Bhopal's Huzur Assembly constituency, made the statement responding to Congress leaders sharing a video of students' protest in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, which has now sparked a national political storm.

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh reposted a video on his official X account, saying, "The youth of the country is aware. We will shut down the shops of those who fool us."

In the alleged video, a student sitting at the protest site in Dehradun, said, "The day the youth create a situation like that in Nepal and the political atmosphere is bad, they won't be able to escape. If the political atmosphere is bad in Uttarakhand, even helicopters won't come to pick them up. In Nepal, political leaders were picked up by helicopters; these people will be burned alive."

When media persons sought a response to the video reposted by Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, BJP leader Rameshwar Sharma said, "Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh are anti-nationals. They support ISI and Naxalism in the country."

He went further to say that Rahul Gandhi wants to gain power by any necessary means possible.

"Just as Jinnah was power-hungry at the time of Independence, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh are in the same state of being power-hungry. These two leaders want to burn India down."

BJP leader Sharma said that Rahul Gandhi, while sometimes citing the examples of Nepal and Bangladesh and Afghanistan, is inciting the youth of India.

"They (Rahul Gandhi and Digvijaya Singh) want to create an atmosphere of arson and looting in India to destabilise the Indian government," he added.

--IANS

pd/khz