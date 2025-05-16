Rahul Gandhi - an anarchist, not leader: Bihar Deputy CM Sinha

Patna, May 16 (IANS) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for undermining the rule of law and indulging in political theatrics.

Deputy Chief Minister Sinha's remark comes a day after Rahul Gandhi defied the police order and held an unauthorised programme in the Ambedkar Hostel in Darbhanga.

Speaking to the media persons in Patna, Vijay Sinha said: "These people are anarchists. They break the law in the arrogance of dynasty. They make fun of the Constitution and do not believe in democracy."

Rahul Gandhi addressed students at the Ambedkar hostel despite the district administration denying permission and offering an alternate venue.

After the Congress leader defied the police, two separate FIRs were lodged - one for violating prohibitory orders and another for conducting a programme without permission.

The first FIR was registered at Laheriyasarai police station by Duty Magistrate Khurshid Alam, who was present at the scene. This complaint cites a violation of prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The second FIR was lodged by District Welfare Officer Alok Kumar, accusing Rahul Gandhi and others of forcibly organising an event at the Ambedkar Welfare Hostel without permission from the authorities.

The police have named 20 Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, in the FIRs, along with 100 unidentified individuals.

Deputy CM Sinha criticised the Congress leader's approach to politics, saying: "They want to play the role of an actor, not a leader. But this is the land of democracy, where the public believes in a leader, not an actor."

The Deputy CM further accused Gandhi of "shedding crocodile tears" and indulging in vote-bank politics under the guise of public outreach.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders have defended Rahul Gandhi's visit, claiming it was an initiative to raise the voice of Dalit students and "expose" the state government's alleged insensitivity toward marginalised communities.

