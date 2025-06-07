Rahul following George Soros' playbook to spread electoral chaos: Amit Malviya

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) BJP leader Amit Malviya on Saturday criticised Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for raising doubts over the country's electoral process, adding that his goal is to spread "chaos" by following the playbook of American investor and philanthropist George Soros.

"It is not that Rahul Gandhi doesn't understand how the electoral process works. He does very well. But his goal is not clarity, it is chaos," said Malviya, in-charge of the BJP's National Information and Technology Department, in a post on X.

Repeating his earlier allegation of a link between Gandhi and George Soros, Malviya said the Congress leader floats conspiracy theories when his party loses elections.

"This is straight out of George Soros' playbook - systematically erode people's faith in their own institutions, so they can be cracked open from within for political gains," said Malviya.

Tagging the Election Commission of India's rebuttal on Gandhi's allegations, the BJP leader said, "India's democracy is strong. Its institutions are resilient. And the Indian voter is wise. No amount of manipulation will change that."

Malviya also slammed the LoP for being selective in accepting electoral results.

"When Congress wins - be it in Telangana or Karnataka - the same system is hailed as fair and just. But when they lose - from Haryana to Maharashtra - the whining and conspiracy theories begin, without fail," he said.

His repeated attempts to sow seeds of doubt and dissension in the minds of voters about our institutional processes are deliberate, said the BJP leader, alleging that Gandhi was eyeing political gains by shaking voters' faith in institutions.

Malviya has been vocal about attempts by Soros to influence the outcomes of Indian elections.

In February, the BJP leader alleged that during the UPA era, the ECI, in 2012, signed an agreement with a voting rights group linked to Soros and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

--IANS

