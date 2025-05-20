Rah-Veer scheme: MP announces Rs 25,000 reward for those helping accident victims

Bhopal/Indore, May 20 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has announced a reward for individuals who assist in transporting road accident victims to the hospital.

The state cabinet also decided that those who help accident victims will not be questioned, Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya stated following the cabinet meeting.

The meeting was held at Rajwada, a historic site in Indore, to commemorate the 300th birth anniversary of the revered ruler Ahilyabai.

“The individual will receive a financial reward of Rs 25,000 under the Rah-Veer scheme,” the minister said.

To qualify, the person must stop at the accident site, promptly call an ambulance, and actively assist in transporting the injured to medical care. This initiative was approved during the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav.

The minister also announced that the state cabinet has allocated Rs 773 crore to the Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar Hospital.

“King Holkar established MY Hospital, but no significant upgrades were made to it afterwards. With an investment of Rs 773 crore, the hospital's facilities will be expanded to twice their current capacity. It will offer heart and liver surgeries, reducing the need for patients to travel to Delhi or Mumbai for treatment,” the minister said.

Additionally, Rs 321 crore has been allocated to Rewa District Hospital, providing a substantial healthcare boost for the poor and middle-class residents of Central India.

The cabinet meeting took place in the Ganesh Hall of Rajwada, Indore, with a statue of Ahilya Devi prominently positioned in front of the Chief Minister.

Seated to the right of the statue, the Chief Minister and other officials paid tribute to Goddess Ahilya with floral offerings before commencing discussions. Several ministers attended the meeting dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta attire, complemented by saffron scarves. However, Minister Vijay Shah, who has been at the centre of controversy due to his remarks regarding Colonel Sofia, was absent from the proceedings.

