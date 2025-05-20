Rafale friendship takes flight: French Senate delegation backs India in fight against terror

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) The Rafale fighter jets supplied by France are not just cutting-edge defence platforms — they now stand as soaring symbols of a time-tested friendship and strategic trust between India and France, New Delhi told a visiting delegation of the French Senate on Tuesday.

In a meeting with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, chaired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, the French delegation - led by Senate Vice Chair Catherine Dumas - expressed unequivocal solidarity with India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, affirming Paris’s support for India's fight against cross-border terrorism.

The French delegation, which included Senators Marie-Arlette Carlotti, Hugues Saury, and Philippe Folliot, as well as France’s Ambassador to India Thierry Mathou, reaffirmed France’s strong support for India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack and its broader battle against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Tharoor noted that the French visit had been scheduled prior to the April 22 terror attack and Operation Sindoor, but the delegation chose to proceed with the visit "to express solidarity in the fight against terrorism".

"The French visitors very clearly and unequivocally expressed support for India in the tragic events that took place in Pahalgam and after. They used the French word 'soutien' - meaning support - and that was deeply appreciated," he said.

During the exchange, India underscored that the Rafale fighter jets supplied by France were not merely a defence acquisition but a symbol of enduring friendship and strategic trust between the two nations. The sentiment was echoed by senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is scheduled to lead a multi-party delegation to France and other Western European nations as part of Operation Sindoor Outreach, India’s diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan’s state-backed terrorism globally.

Tharoor introduced Prasad to the French delegation, noting his upcoming diplomatic engagements. Prasad, in turn, highlighted how Rafale represents a partnership rooted in shared democratic values and mutual strategic interests.

The meeting saw active participation from members of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, including D.K. Aruna, Satnam Singh Sandhu, Arun Govil, Vijay Baghel, Brijender Singh Ola, Mithesh Patel, R.P.N. Singh, Praniti Shinde, and Kiran Chaudhary.

With the world watching closely after Operation Sindoor, the visit by the French Senate delegation sends a strong and unified message: France stands firmly with India in its fight against terrorism, both in principle and in partnership.

--IANS

brt/vd